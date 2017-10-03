Sam Smith Spotted Kissing ’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Brandon Flynn in NYC

British singer Sam Smith, who described himself as “insanely single” in a recent interview, was spotted kissing recently-out 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn in New York City.

Writes TMZ: “It’s the first time we’ve seen them in public, but they’re already close enough to be kissing and holding hands all over Greenwich Village.”

Smith recently told Beats1 DJ Zane Lowe: “The only thing is that I’m still very, very single. I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour. So, I’m insanely single.”

Flynn recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in a post urging Australians to vote “yes” on the same-sex marriage postal vote.