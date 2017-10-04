San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz Rips Trump’s ‘Abominable…Insulting’ Visit to Puerto Rico: WATCH

San Juan, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz gave Donald Trump low marks for his visit yesterday to the U.S. territory in which he threw paper towels into a crowd and told Puerto Rican leaders that they had broken his budget.

Said Cruz:

“This was a PR, 17-minute meeting. There was no exchange with anybody, with none of the mayors. And in fact, this terrible and abominable view of him throwing paper towels and throwing provisions at people…it really, it does not embody the spirit of the American nation, you know? That is not the land of the free and the home of the brave, the beacon of democracy that people have learned to look up to across the world. He was insulting to the people of Puerto Rico…”

She continued:

“He kind of minimized our suffering here by saying that Katrina was a real disaster, sort of implying that this was not a real disaster because not many people have died here. Well you know what? They’re dying. They don’t have the medical resources.”

Concluded Cruz:

“I said this morning that he really has a communication issue. You know, he’s gotten sort of like miscommunicator-in-chief. And really, you don’t go to another place when people are in peril and are suffering and you just kind of hover around in a helicopter without having some kind words to say. It’s just common courtesy. But his staff, on the other hand, seemed to want to approach this a different way.”

Watch: