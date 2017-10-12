Seth Meyers Unleashes Eminem-Style Rap Ultimatum to Pro-Trump Viewers: WATCH

Are You Having This Conversation with Your Friends?

Yesterday, Eminem released a 4-minute rap video with a middle-fingered ultimatum for his fans who can’t decide if they should be pro-Trump or anti. So Seth Meyers came up with a rap of his own for the Late Night audience.

Said Meyers: “I was inspired by that, so tonight I say to any fans of this show who are also big fans of Donald Turmp, it’s time to make a decision, guys. Get off the fence. Do you support him, or do you support this show that constantly mocks and denigrates everything about him? I know it’s a tough call, but the time has come to make a decision.”

Watch:

He also delivered another ‘Closer Look’ segment on Republicans who are starting to come out against Trump and the president’s attacks on freedom of the press.