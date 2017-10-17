10 Sexy Costume Ideas for Halloween New Orleans, This Year’s Hottest Gay Disco Bash

As October is already upon us, now is the time to start locking down those Halloween plans. With its unique history, innovative food scene, and vibrant nightlife, there is no better place to spend the spooky holiday than New Orleans.

And this fall’s must-not-miss weekend is Halloween New Orleans, the best gay Halloween celebration in the nation, Oct. 20-22. Now in its 34rd year, Halloween New Orleans benefits Project Lazarus, a New Orleans-based organization that provides assisted-living care for people living with HIV/AIDS.

The fun kicks off with plenty of treats (and maybe a few tricks) at the Main Event (Boogie on the Dance Floor) party on Oct. 21, featuring a DJ set by Chris Cox as well as a costume contest and stage parade. On Sunday, after you’ve had your fill of breakfast beignets, head over to the Tea Dance on the Pier from noon to five, featuring a performance from DJ Kitty Glitter. The weekend ends with a crowd-pleasing Second Line through the French Quarter, because what visit to New Orleans would be complete without a second line?

More information about Halloween New Orleans and ticket information is available at togetherwenola.com/halloween.

All you need now is a costume. Sure, you can put a gay spin on the old Mean Girls adage about costumes (substituting a jockstrap for lingerie paired with some form of animal ears), but this year’s Halloween New Orleans party is disco/Studio 54-themed, so you better come correct.

For inspiration, we’ve compiled 10 creative costume ideas to wear while shaking your groove thang all weekend.

GREAT FOR GROUPS

1. For the more hirsute Halloweeners, grab two of your best squirrel friends to recreate the look of disco pioneers the Bee Gees. White jackets with wide lapels, gold medallion necklaces and bell bottoms are a must. Amp up the camp with lots of extra chest hair or just go au naturale with a sexy, otter bare-chested ensemble under a white blazer. (Plus, if your mates cancel last minute, it’s easy to modify this one into a Saturday Night Fever costume if you find yourself flying solo.)

2. It’s easy enough to assemble your own Village People costumes from any local costume shop. All you need to do is adjust to your level of sexy (replacing pants with shorter and shorter shorts for the police officer and construction worker, more fetish wear for the leather man, etc.) Just do everyone a favor and don’t even try the Native American costume, OK?

3. ABBA provides the flashiest disco wear for groups. Bright colors, shiny metallics and flares on flares on flares define the out-of-this-world fashion made famous by these Swedish pop masters. Luckily, you can easily pick up a skintight costume that fits this motif under the generic “disco” label.

GENDER-DEFYING MUSIC LEGENDS

4. The dearly-departed David Bowie frequented Studio 54. With that bright red hair and the signature blue and red lightning bold over the right eye, you can channel Bowie’s Aladdin Sane persona, or throw on that ice blue suit from the “Life on Mars” video.

5. There are only two things you need to elevate a generic disco getup into Elton John: over-sized, round sunglasses (preferably rimmed in rhinestones) and gap teeth.

6. There were tons of divas that defined the disco era, but few more original than Sylvester. The R&B singer with an incredible falsetto may not be as instantly recognizable, but he’s a unique muse. Pile on the sequins and top the lewk off with a beaded headpiece. Throw on some light makeup, no need to beat a full mug, but a little eye shadow, liner and lipstick will capture Sylvester’s androgynous style without looking like Divine.

7. If you’re looking for a high-impact costume that’s easy to execute, channel your inner Queen. To emulate the legendary frontman Freddie Mercury, all you need is white pants, a white tank and that thick mustache.

ICONIC CHARACTERS

8. Put a gender-bending twist on Star Wars’ Princess Leia with inspiration from Leia’s famous gold bikini. All you’ll need is gold briefs and some brown leather harness details.

9. Thanks to a critically-acclaimed Netflix series, Marvel’s Luke Cage got a fresh, modern makeover. However, his 1970s Power Man persona would feel right at home at Studio 54. Throw a chunky steel chain around your waist, bright yellow button down open down to there and, of course, Power Man’s signature tiara to appear ripped from the comic book page.

SEXY AND SIMPLE

10 . There are few things more emblematic of the disco years than the mirror ball. It also makes one of the easiest costumes to pull off in a pinch. Metallic silver briefs and bodypaint will do the trick.

