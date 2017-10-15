‘Insanity’ Fitness Trainer Shaun T and Husband Announce They’re Having Twins in Joyful Instagram Post: WATCH

Celebrity fitness trainer Shaun T (Insanity workouts) and his husband Scott Blokker announced that they’re expecting twins on Saturday with a poem set to flash cards and the help of their pregnant surrogate.

Said the poem:

“Some things come easy, something take time / Struggles can be real, but with them you’ll find / Things happen for a reason. Sometimes you never know why / But never give up and remember it’s OK to cry / 5 years of challenges, 5 years of wait / Ups, downs in emotion, painful blows we’d take / But we learned to stay the course, hope and prayer wins / and we’re happy to finally announce…. we’re having twins!”

Watch: