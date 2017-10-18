Towleroad

BREAKING: The ‘Red Hot’ British Boys are Ready to Fire You Up in 2018

by Towleroad
October 18, 2017 | 10:03am

Earlier this year, we posted that a new Kickstarter campaign ahead of the launch of the 5th calendar from the international “Red Hot” photo series dedicated to fiery gingers was looking for a few British men to join the 2018 edition. Well, they definitely found them.

The calendar will benefit Ben Cohen’s Standup Foundation to fight anti-LGBTQ bullying and was shot by photographer Thomas Knights and Art Director Elliott James Freize.

Check out a preview of the work-unfriendly images HERE.

And get them for your wall HERE.



