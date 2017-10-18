The ‘Red Hot’ British Boys are Ready to Fire You Up in 2018

Flyers Encouraging LGBT Kids to Commit Suicide Posted at Cleveland State University On Day it Opens LGBT Center

Earlier this year, we posted that a new Kickstarter campaign ahead of the launch of the 5th calendar from the international “Red Hot” photo series dedicated to fiery gingers was looking for a few British men to join the 2018 edition. Well, they definitely found them.

The calendar will benefit Ben Cohen’s Standup Foundation to fight anti-LGBTQ bullying and was shot by photographer Thomas Knights and Art Director Elliott James Freize.

Check out a preview of the work-unfriendly images HERE.

And get them for your wall HERE.