Jimmy Kimmel Wants You to Guess if These ‘Hot’ Men are Shirtless: WATCH

Robbie Williams Reveals He’s Been in ICU Following Some ‘Very Worrying’ Test Results: WATCH

Anybody with a social media account knows from all the whining coming from the west coast, it’s HOT in L.A..

Jimmy Kimmel took advantage of that for his man on the street segment, and made his audience try to guess whether various people on Hollywood Boulevard were wearing a shirt in the sweltering weather, which also, of course, treated everyone to an assortment of tattoos, nipple rings, and shirtless men.

Can you make the right guesses?