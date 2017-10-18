Snap, Crackle, Pop, Tony the Tiger, Mr. Pringles, Ernie Keebler, and Toucan Sam Stand Up Against Anti-LGBTQ Bullying: WATCH

Colton Haynes: Billy Eichner and I Laughed Through Our Sex Scene

Characters from Kellogg’s breakfast cereals and addictive snacks got together for a new “flash card” video in honor of Spirit Day, which takes place tomorrow, and encourages people around the world to wear purple and show they’re against anti-LGBTQ bullying.

Tony the Tiger, Julius Pringles (“Mr. P”), Ernie Keebler, Toucan Sam, Snap, Crackle & Pop, and Cornelius (“Corny”) the Kellogg’s Corn Flakes mascotappear in the video.

GLAAD sent out an impressive roster of celebrities and companies participating in tomorrow’s Spirit Day:

GLAAD also announced initial celebrity participants for Spirit Day 2017. They include Celine Dion, Halsey, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Newton-John, Fergie, Christina Aguilera Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Minnie Driver, Wrabel, Luis Fonsi, Nico Tortorella, Tatiana Maslany, Malin Akerman, Cody Alan, Stephanie Beatriz, Mayim Bialik, Dan Bucatinski, Sarah Wayne Callies, Candis Cayne, Asia Kate Dillon, Tommy Dorfman, Lisa Edelstein, Cameron Esposito, Brad Goreski, Gigi Gorgeous, Steve Howey, Mario Lopez, Kyle MacLachlan, Monica, Maulik Pancholy, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Carrie Preston, Lily Rabe, Franchesca Ramsey, Michael Ray, Vincent Rodriguez III, Angelica Ross, Zeke Smith, Zeke Thomas, Russell Tovey, David Tutera, Cary Deuber, Dorit Kemsley, Dorinda Medley, Brandi Redmond, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, Sophie Stanbury, David Alpay, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brittany Ashley, India de Beaufort, Sara Benincasa, Matt Bernstein, Luna Blaise, Blossom Brown, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Karamo Brown, Sam Bruno, Ever Carradine, The Chew, Katie Cook, Mason Cook, Jackie Cruz, Torrey DeVitto, Gaby Dunn, Teala Dunn, Max Emerson, Alayna Fender, Jordan Fisher, Nicola Foti, Rafael de la Fuente, Broderick Greer, Pooch Hall, Jade Hassoune, Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, Merrell Hollis, Blair Imani, Emma Kenney, Faulkner, Ryan Kinder, Nikki Leigh, Dylan Marron, Jeffrey Marsh, Dash Mihok, Kate Moennig, Toby Leonard Moore, Fiona Morris, Bethany Mota, Toks Olagundoye, Barrett Pall, Sydney Park, Shadi Petosky, Allison Raskin, Malcolm Ribot, Daniel Rice, Matt Rife, Louise Roe, Bryan Safi, Ryan Sallins, Nico Santos, Callum Scott, Ryan Serhant, Lili Simmons, Alicia Sixtos, Skylar Stecker, Danny Strong, Julia Goldani Telles, Jacob Tobia, JJ Totah, Alok Vaid-Menon, Jean Watts, Adam Eli Werner, the cast of A Very Sordid Wedding, and more. More names will be announced on Spirit Day.

Hosts of Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, MTV’s TRL, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Chew, The View, Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo) and Despierta America (Univision) will also participate.

Networks and platforms including CBS, The CW, HBO, Hulu, Freeform, Logo, and MTV will be participating on social media. ,

Landmarks participating in American Eagle Outfitters Times Square, NASDAQ, NYSE, Thomson Reuters Times Square, Viacom’s 1515 Broadway, Target Plaza South (Minneapolis), and the Wells Fargo Duke Energy Building (Charlotte).

Businesses participating include Wells Fargo, The Gap, and Delta Employee Equality Network (DEEN).

Faith partners include Dignity New York, Unitarian Universalist Association UN Office, The Naming Project, Reconciling Ministries Network (RMN), and MyOutSpirit.com.

Organizations slated to ‘go purple’ include The Ally Coalition, Athlete Ally, DoSomething, The BiCast, BiNet USA, Bisexual Resource Center, Dharma & Martia, Equality for HER, Equality Texas, Equality Utah, Fair Wisconsin, Femsplain, Geeks Out, Georgia Equality, GMHC, Hetrick Martin Institute, League of United Latin American Citizens, The LGBT Center NYC, Mpowerment Project, National Center for Transgender Equality, UnidosUS, One Corlorado, PFLAG National, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, Rock The Vote, LGBT Community Center of the Desert, LGBT Technology Partnership & Institute, Tennessee Equality Project, Resource Center, National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation, Kappa Xi Omega Sorority, San Diego LGBT Community Center, Safe Schools Action Network, Gender Spectrum, Trans Student Educational Resources, Amazin LêThi Foundation, and Fair Wisconsin.

Schools and GSAs participating include Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services, Undergraduate Government of Boston College, GLBTQ+ Leadership Council (GLC), and College at Old Westbury State University of New York Pride.

Spirit Day is sponsored by Target, and Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, Liberty Mutual Insurance, NBA/WNBA, and Toyota Financial Services; supporting partners Barilla, Kellogg’s, Kirkland & Ellis, and NFL.

Coinciding with National Bullying Prevention Month, Spirit Day began in 2010 after a high school student posted the idea to her Tumblr page following the suicide deaths of several LGBTQ and LGBTQ-perceived young people.