These 84 Photos from Spooky Bear Weekend Show Why Provincetown is Winning Halloween

If you think the fun in Provincetown ends at Labor Day you’re missing out, big time.

Halloween may technically be tomorrow but it has been underway since Friday in Ptown. The gay, gay resort at the tip of Cape Cod celebrated its annual Spooky Bear Weekend and balmy temperatures (for October) made it a Halloween to remember.

From lumberjacks to Dalmatians, Cub scouts to Care Bears, unicorns to Wonder Women, Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” queens, to a Krispy Kreme man with his own special frosting, the harnesses, singlets, and sexy men were out in force.

Check out these 84 scary, sexy, campy, and creative Halloween pics from this year’s massive weekend-long party, and reconsider your plans for next October.

Tom and Jerry 2.0 #ptown #spookybear #halloween A post shared by @big_gingah on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Had an absolute blast (blastoff?) 🚀🌌🌎🌒👨🏻‍🚀 #spookybear #ptown #gaysinspace A post shared by Zach and Clay (@zachandclay) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

#teaparty with #goodfriends at the #boatslip #ptown #spookybear #halloween #fall #roadtrippin A post shared by Marlon (@marlonjaltoe) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Mr Hyde from #nightmarebeforechristmas for our group costume 🎃#spookybear #spookybear2017 #gayhalloween #ptown #provincetown #halloween #halloweencostume #tophat #mrhyde A post shared by Jesse Aparicio Correia (@jessleeac) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

