Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It’ Video is a Sci-Fi Easter Egg Hunt: WATCH

Trump Attacks Tom Steyer on Twitter, Bringing Attention to the Billionaire’s Campaign to Impeach Him

Trump’s First Openly Gay Ambassador Narrowly Approved by Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 11-10 Vote

Taylor Swift released the video for “…Ready For It” directed by her longtime collaborator Joseph Kahn, and it’s a visual extravaganza of sci-fi references that asks for decryption.

Nods to Ghost in the Shell, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Prometheus are obvious. But others rightly see Tron, Final Fantasy, and lots of reference to herself and her relationships.

The general meaning of the clip seems to be that she freed herself from how others view her life and took control of her own narrative.

Ahhh, how she suffers….

Watch: