8 Dead, Many Injured in Terror Attack in Lower Manhattan

Eight people have been killed in a terror attack in lower Manhattan when a man drove a truck on to a bike path just north of the World Trade Center.

.@BillDeBlasio: "Based on the information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror. And a particularly cowardly act of terror." pic.twitter.com/XprrdCUWob — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

The NYT reports:

Eight people were killed when a man drove 20 blocks down a bike path beside the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon before he crashed his pickup truck, jumped out with fake guns and was shot by police officers, the authorities said.

Federal authorities were treating the incident as a terrorist attack and were taking the lead in the investigation, a senior law enforcement official said. Two law enforcement officials said that after the attacker got out of the truck, he was heard yelling, “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.”

JUST IN: Multiple officials tell ABC News suspect in custody is identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, FL — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) October 31, 2017

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

CBS News reports:

The incident occurred at West Street and Chambers Street around 3:10 p.m, CBS New York reported. The NYPD said on its Twitter account just before 3:30 p.m. that one person is in custody. The department isn’t looking for any other suspects, the station reported.

The NYPD said on Twitter there were “several fatalities and numerous people injured.” The department said it was unclear whether anyone was shot or whether the injured were all struck by the vehicle, which entered the pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers St.

The truck drove down the bike path for about four blocks before veering back into traffic lanes and striking a school bus and another vehicle.

Four people on board the school bus were injured, CBS New York reports. Fifteen people in total were injured in the incident, two critically, reports the station.