Ellen Gave a Very Tall Gay College Student the Surprise of His Life: WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 25, 2017 | 11:00am

The news is so terrible these days it’s almost unbearable.

So here’s something nice for you to watch. Ellen surprised a gay college student named Trent Bauer with a big check this week. Bauer was brought to Ellen’s attention by his best friend Stephanie in a letter she wrote praising his work for gay rights.

Bauer serves as LGBT Student Coordinator at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania – a position he saw the need for and pushed administrators to create.

Said Ellen: “We love what you do for the community. And you’re struggling to pay for college, so we want to be able to help you continue all the good you’re doing.”



