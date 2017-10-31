Towleroad

Trump Attacks ‘Fake News’ Over Manafort, Papadopoulos Indictments: ‘There Was No Collusion’

by Andy Towle
October 31, 2017 | 8:15am

Donald Trump hit Twitter on Tuesday morning to try and further distance himself from yesterday’s indictments which left him exasperated and disgusted according to the WaPo.

“The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was “no collusion” and events mentioned took place long before he…….came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!”

Developing…



