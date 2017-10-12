Trump Targets Elderly and Sick with Cruel Executive Order Intended to Destroy Obamacare Market with Junk Insurance: WATCH

Donald Trump signed an executive order that has the effect of killing the Obamacare health provider market “within a year,” according to Karen Pollitz, a senior Kaiser Family Foundation fellow and Obama HHS staffer.

Since Congress can't get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people – FAST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Politico reports:

Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday directing an overhaul of major federal regulations that would encourage the rise of a raft of cheap, loosely regulated health insurance plans that don’t have to comply with certain Obamacare consumer protections and benefit rules. They’d attract younger and healthier people — leaving older and sicker ones in the Obamacare markets facing higher and higher costs.

It’s not yet clear how far the administration will go, or how quickly it can implement the president’s order. But if successful, the new rules could upend the way businesses and individuals buy coverage — lowering premiums for the healthiest Americans at the expense of key consumer protections and potentially tipping the Obamacare markets into a tailspin.

The NYT adds:

Although Mr. Trump has been telegraphing his intentions for more than a week, Democrats and some state regulators are now greeting the move with increasing alarm, calling it another attempt to undermine President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. They warn that by relaxing standards for so-called association health plans, Mr. Trump would create low-cost insurance options for the healthy, driving up costs for the sick and destabilizing insurance marketplaces created under the Affordable Care Act.

“It would have a very negative impact on the markets,” said Mike Kreidler, the insurance commissioner in Washington State. “Our state is a poster child of what can go wrong. Association health plans often shun the bad risks and stay with the good risks.”