Trump Attacks Tom Steyer on Twitter, Bringing Attention to the Billionaire’s Campaign to Impeach Him

Wednesday we reported that California billionaire Tom Steyer had launched a new $10 million ad campaign pushing for the impeachment of Donald Trump with a hard-hitting ad that warns of the threats he presents to the nation.

Donald Trump took aim at Steyer on Twitter Friday morning, tweeting:

“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!”

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Mediaite notes:

Well it appears that during a morning spent watching Fox & Friends President Trump caught this video and was none to pleased…

How do we know that Trump was watching Fox & Friends, well he tweeted praise of his favorite show just minutes after tweeting his critique of Steyer, who’s pro-impeachment advertisement had JUST run on Fox News.

Critics will likely see Trump’s tweet as an odd decision that brings more attention and eyeballs to a one minute clip that seeks signatures on a petition (which you can see here at NeedToImpeach.com.) Trump supporters will likely see this as more evidence of a cabal of haters eager to do whatever they can to undermine thee “Make America Great Again” agenda.

And so it goes.