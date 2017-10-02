Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Addresses Nation After Deadly Las Vegas Shooting: WATCH

Mass Terror Shooting by Lone Gunman at Vegas Concert Leaves 58 Dead, 515 Injured

by Andy Towle
October 2, 2017 | 8:37am

At least 58 people have been killed and 515 injured in a mass shooting at a Jason Aldean concert at a festival outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.  It’s the most deadly mass shooting in U.S. history and the most deadly terror attack since 9/11.

 

The gunman was shooting at a crowd assembled at the concert from the 32nd floor of the hotel. He has been identified as 64-year-old Jason Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.

The gunman, who had at least 10 rifles in his room, took his own life, according to police.

Videos on social media show people ducking and then fleeing the automatic gunfire.

NBC reports:

Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 10 p.m. (1 a.m. ET), and the suspect was fatally shot in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, officials said.

Authorities found several weapons in Paddock’s room after using explosives to enter, law enforcement officials reported. It was not immediately clear what kinds of weapons were found.

At least one off-duty Las Vegas police officer was shot, Lombardo said. Several other off-duty police officers are believed to be among the dead and injured.

Meghan Kearney described the chaotic scene.

“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground,” she told MSNBC.

“People kept dropping and dropping. … People were getting shot one foot away from us,” she said. “People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would’ve meant that we got shot, too.”

Police have located Paddock’s roommate, Marilou Danley, 62, Lombardo said. They also found two vehicles related to the investigation: a Hyundai Tuscon and a Chrysler Pacifica Touring, both with Nevada license plates.

Trump tweeted about the attack:

More videos of the chaos:



