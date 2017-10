Randy Rainbow Goes ‘Rocky Horror’ on the Mueller Indictments: WATCH

TV host Wendy Williams fainted on live TV during her Halloween show on Tuesday morning amid shrieks from her audience.

TMZ reports:

Wendy’s show airs live on the East coast … so when she passed out, producers quickly cut to black and then a commercial.

When they returned Wendy explained she overheated from her costume. We’ve learned the fire department responded to the studio. Unclear what her condition is, but she was alright enough to finish the show.