Seth Meyers Reveals Why He Knows the Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape is Real: WATCH

“No matter what else happens, Donald Trump will surely go down as our neediest and most insecure president,” said Seth Meyers, launching his Closer Look segment with a look at Trump’s recent claims that he’s the most productive president in history.

Meyers noted a tweet in which Trump said he has “possibly done more than any 10 month president.”

Since the first day I took office, all you hear is the phony Democrat excuse for losing the election, Russia, Russia,Russia. Despite this I have the economy booming and have possibly done more than any 10 month President. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

Quipped Meyers: “He’s right about one thing. The way Robert Mueller is handing down indictments, there’s a good chance Trump will be a 10 month president.”

Meyers also launched into an analysis of Trump’s claims this week that the Access Hollywood ‘pussygate’ tape is not real.

Said Meyers:

“First of all, you admitted it was real. Second, you know how I know it’s real? Because to get off the bus, you did this.”

Meyers then played footage of Trump knocking on the bus’s door to get out.

“That is so dumb that no one would ever think to fake that.”

Watch: