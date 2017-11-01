Pathetic Trumpbot Harasses Anderson Cooper During NYC Terror Attack Reporting: ‘CNN is Fake News’ – WATCH

‘Sex and the City’ Actor Says He Became a ‘Piece of Meat’ for Hollywood Execs After Appearing on Show

Anderson Cooper and his panel were harassed last night during reporting on the NYC terror attack which killed 8 people by a pathetic Trumpbot recording on his camera on shouting “CNN is fake news…Anderson Cooper is fake news.”

The panel paid no attention.

Writes Mediaite:

Not to get too speculative, but the fact that this guy built-up enough anger toward the network to actually shout at a CNN crew is a pretty clear indicator that he’s a huge fan of InfoWars and Alex Jones, as those types love to cause scenes on live news recordings. If not, then he’s at least a Daily Caller follower.

Plus, the guy was recording the whole thing with his phone and most likely live-streaming it — which is another favorite hobby of conspiracy alt-right types. Leaders of the movement — like Baked Alaska, Mike Cernovich, and Scott Adams — more or less Periscope their entire lives for no apparent reason, so the “CNN is fake news!” dude is obviously a wanna-be version of them.

Or maybe — just maybe — this stunt was to land him a Tucker Carlson appearance, where the Fox News host has had similarly excellent guests like that random “Antifa” professor and the anti-Trump witch.