Pathetic Trumpbot Harasses Anderson Cooper During NYC Terror Attack Reporting: ‘CNN is Fake News’ – WATCH

Anderson Cooper and his panel were harassed last night during reporting on the NYC terror attack which killed 8 people by a pathetic Trumpbot recording on his camera on shouting “CNN is fake news…Anderson Cooper is fake news.”
The panel paid no attention.
Not to get too speculative, but the fact that this guy built-up enough anger toward the network to actually shout at a CNN crew is a pretty clear indicator that he’s a huge fan of InfoWars and Alex Jones, as those types love to cause scenes on live news recordings. If not, then he’s at least a Daily Caller follower.
Plus, the guy was recording the whole thing with his phone and most likely live-streaming it — which is another favorite hobby of conspiracy alt-right types. Leaders of the movement — like Baked Alaska, Mike Cernovich, and Scott Adams — more or less Periscope their entire lives for no apparent reason, so the “CNN is fake news!” dude is obviously a wanna-be version of them.
Or maybe — just maybe — this stunt was to land him a Tucker Carlson appearance, where the Fox News host has had similarly excellent guests like that random “Antifa” professor and the anti-Trump witch.