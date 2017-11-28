Towleroad

Armie Hammer’s Balls Were Digitally Removed from ‘Call Me By Your Name’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
November 28, 2017 | 2:09pm

Armie Hammers balls

Armie Hammer’s short shorts in Call Me By Your Name were apparently too short to conceal all his anatomy and caused director Luca Guadagnino to have to digitally remove Hammer’s testicles from certain parts of the film.

 

The cast noted, in its discussion with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, that if you look hard enough, you might be able to find them elsewhere.

Watch:

Hammer also said that his mom refuses to see the movie because of her religious beliefs:

Cohen also discussed meeting Chalamet on a dance floor when he was dating Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter:



