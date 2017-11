‘True Blood’ Star Comes Out, Announces Engagement on Instagram

Stephen Colbert got a huge cheer from his audience on Monday night when he celebrated the Australian postal vote in favor of marriage equality.

He also got a huge laugh when he played the ridiculous remarks by homophobic MP Bob Katter we featured on the site yesterday.

Watch, above.