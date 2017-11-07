The Massive Australian Postal Vote on Same-Sex Marriage Has Ended and Polls Point to a Win for Equality

A Sub Full of Scientists Was Attacked by a Group of 20-foot Sharks and It’s Creepy as Hell: WATCH

12.6 million Australians voted in the non-binding nationwide postal vote on same-sex marriage that closed today, according to News.com:

With just hours until the survey closes, that’s a return rate of 78.5 per cent as of last Friday.

The final figure will increase slightly once votes cast between last Friday and today’s deadline are accounted for. Drop-off locations at ABS offices in all capital cities will accept survey form drop-offs until 4.30pm.

The return rate has swamped other voluntary polls such as Britain’s Brexit, the last US presidential election, and Ireland’s own same-sex poll.

Today’s tally is up 300,000 on last week’s figures revealed 12.3 million Aussies had voted, with a return rate of 77 per cent on the 16 million surveys sent out.

The results will be announced on November 15.

A Guardian poll points to a win for the “yes” voters:

With the survey closing on Tuesday, the new poll of 1,792 voters shows 86% of the sample reporting they have voted – up 11% in a fortnight.

More voters over the age of 55 say they have voted in the survey (94%) than people under the age of 35 (80%).

Of the people who have already voted, 64% report voting yes (up 4% from two weeks ago) and 31% no (down 3%) – with 5% declining to answer. Groups most likely to have voted yes are Greens voters (92%), Labor voters (79%), those aged 18-34 (77%) and women (69%).

News.com adds:

If it’s a Yes, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the necessary law could be passed by Christmas.

If it’s a No, Mr Turnbull has said no bill will proceed. Labor leader Bill Shorten has promised to introduce a bill to legalise same-sex marriage in his first 100 days as Prime Minister if he wins the next election.