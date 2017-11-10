‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Brian Justin Crum is Ready to Unleash His ‘Wild Side’ — WATCH

Brian Justin Crum, who came to ours and the nation’s attention on the 11th season of America’s Got Talent where he was a top four finalist, is embarking on a new chapter in his pop music career with a new single called “Wild Side” produced by Frankmusik that described as “a celebration of the exploration of sexuality, sensuality and consensual submissiveness.”
Said Crum, who appears bound with rope and in a leather harness in the clip:
“It’s important for me as an artist that I share all parts of myself without shame. My fans have seen my vulnerable side, but I am ready for them to see more of me now.”
Crum said he sees the video as a way to be sex positive:
“It is important that we acknowledge how far we have come from the archaic time when LGBTQ people were sent to mental hospitals and psychiatric wards to find a cure for their ‘sickness,’ but we still have so far to go. We need to have a healthy attitude towards consensual sex amongst partners. I hope this song opens up that dialogue so members of the LGBTQ community no longer feel shame for their sexual expression.”
Watch: