‘Cards Against Humanity’ Buys Border Land So Trump Can’t Build His F**king Wall

The nice folks behind massively insulting and essentially free game Cards Against Humanity have bought a chunk of land on the U.S./Mexico border to stop Donald Trump building his wall.

The company, which describes the product as “a party game for horrible people,” announced the holiday promotion Cards Against Humanity Saves America on Monday.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a $20 billion wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing,” the website states. “So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

Mashable reports:

Fork over $15 of your hard-earned cash to Cards, and they’ll send you “six surprises” in the month of December, including an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of promise to fight the wall, and some new cards.

Given the nature of the game, the company has no problem being a bit brash, and because they are self-owned, and don’t rely on big box stores to push their product, the company can get away with a bit more.

On its FAQ page for the new expansion, one question asks: I don’t like that you’re getting political. Why don’t you just stick to card games?

Their answer? “Why don’t you stick to seeing how many Hot Wheels cars you can fit up your asshole?”

You can buy the new pack here.