Charlie Rose Suspended by Three Networks Following Sexual Assault Claims by 8 Women: WATCH

Charlie Rose has been suspended by three networks — CBS News, PBS, and Bloomberg LP — following allegations of sexual harassment and assault from 8 women who were employees for or aspired to work for Rose.

The Washington Post reported that “Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.”

Rose released a statement to the Post:

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement provided to The Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

Rose’s CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell responded to the claims: