TV Icon and Teen Idol David Cassidy Dead at 67

Partridge Family TV icon and teen idol David Cassidy is dead at 67 after suffering from organ failure amid a battle with dementia,.

Said his publicist JoAnn Geffen said Tuesday evening in a statement: “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy was born to actor Jack Cassidy and Evelyn Ward. His father divorced Ward when he was in grade school and married Shirley Jones. who later played his mother Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, which ran for four years in the early ’70s and many after that in syndication.

David Cassidy & Shirley Jones pic.twitter.com/IlwBdmvUvb — MrGoldenOldies (@Golden0ldies) November 18, 2017

Wrote Bloomberg:

It was an era for singing families — the Osmonds, the Jacksons. “The Partridge Family” never cracked the top 10 in TV ratings, but the recordings under their name, mostly featuring Cassidy, Jones and session players, produced real-life musical hits and made Cassidy a real-life musical superstar. The Partridges’ best known song, “I Think I Love You,” spent three weeks on top of the Billboard chart at a time when other hit singles included James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles’ “The Tears of a Clown.” The group also reached the top 10 with “I’ll Meet You Halfway” and “Doesn’t Somebody Want to be Wanted” and Cassidy had a solo hit with “Cherish.”

“In two years, David Cassidy has swept hurricane-like into the pre-pubescent lives of millions of American girls,” Rolling Stone magazine noted in 1972. “Leaving: six and a half million long-playing albums and singles; 44 television programs; David Cassidy lunch boxes; David Cassidy bubble gum; David Cassidy coloring books and David Cassidy pens; not to mention several millions of teen magazines, wall stickers, love beads, posters and photo albums.”

Tributes to Cassidy began pouring out on Twitter.

Cassidy’s brother Shaun, a teen icon in his own right, expressed thanks to fans for their support several days ago, but as of this posting had yet to tweet a statement:

Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us. — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) November 18, 2017

My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight… & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017

Said his Partridge Family brother Danny Bonaduce: “I have known, loved, and admired David Cassidy for 48 out of my 58 years. He has been as kind to me as any real brother could ever be. We’ve been through a lot together and he was always there for me. This loss is huge. RIP my dear friend.”

I️ have known, loved, and admired David Cassidy for 48 out of my 58 years. He has been as kind to me as any real brother could ever be. We’ve been through a lot together and he was always there for me. This loss is huge. RIP my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/eKdRyAuW2B — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) November 22, 2017

My heart is hurting. You were an amazing tv daddy! Proud and honored to have worked with one of the best. Love and Prayers #DavidCassidy — Alexa PenaVega (@alexavega) November 22, 2017

So very sad to hear of David Cassidy passing away💔 He was always so kind and sweet to me. Our shows were both on Friday nights and deep down I dreamt of being a Partridge. His memory and love will live on in my ❤️forever. Love you David. Prayers to his family🙏🏼 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy… he was always so kind to me – such a pleasure to have had him on my show… sending love and prayers to his family… R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017

Rest In Peace, David Cassidy. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy … part of a musical legacy via his role as "Keith Partridge" that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions … 🎼🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/tgj1IXkUBt — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) November 22, 2017

Sad to learn David Cassidy has died. Like his father Jack he had great talent, and a complicated life. Condolences to his wonderful family. — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 22, 2017

One of my first TV crushes… #DavidCassidy has passed away. It’s terribly sad. My love goes out to his family…especially his brother Ryan, my friend. Love you. — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) November 22, 2017

Bye bye childhood RIP David Cassidy — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 22, 2017

I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when The Partridge Family was already in reruns. David Cassidy's Keith was one of my favorite TV characters. He was legit funny AND he could sing. The man entertained me during my childhood and even years later: https://t.co/678DU7qTxh — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 22, 2017