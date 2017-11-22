Towleroad

BREAKING: TV Icon and Teen Idol David Cassidy Dead at 67

TV Icon and Teen Idol David Cassidy Dead at 67

by Andy Towle
November 22, 2017 | 7:19am

Partridge Family TV icon and teen idol David Cassidy is dead at 67 after suffering from organ failure amid a battle with dementia,.

Said his publicist JoAnn Geffen said Tuesday evening in a statement: “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy was born to actor Jack Cassidy and Evelyn Ward. His father divorced Ward when he was in grade school and married Shirley Jones. who later played his mother Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, which ran for four years in the early ’70s and many after that in syndication.

Wrote Bloomberg:

It was an era for singing families — the Osmonds, the Jacksons. “The Partridge Family” never cracked the top 10 in TV ratings, but the recordings under their name, mostly featuring Cassidy, Jones and session players, produced real-life musical hits and made Cassidy a real-life musical superstar. The Partridges’ best known song, “I Think I Love You,” spent three weeks on top of the Billboard chart at a time when other hit singles included James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles’ “The Tears of a Clown.” The group also reached the top 10 with “I’ll Meet You Halfway” and “Doesn’t Somebody Want to be Wanted” and Cassidy had a solo hit with “Cherish.”

“In two years, David Cassidy has swept hurricane-like into the pre-pubescent lives of millions of American girls,” Rolling Stone magazine noted in 1972. “Leaving: six and a half million long-playing albums and singles; 44 television programs; David Cassidy lunch boxes; David Cassidy bubble gum; David Cassidy coloring books and David Cassidy pens; not to mention several millions of teen magazines, wall stickers, love beads, posters and photo albums.”

Tributes to Cassidy began pouring out on Twitter.

Cassidy’s brother Shaun, a teen icon in his own right, expressed thanks to fans for their support several days ago, but as of this posting had yet to tweet a statement:

Said his Partridge Family brother Danny Bonaduce: “I have known, loved, and admired David Cassidy for 48 out of my 58 years. He has been as kind to me as any real brother could ever be. We’ve been through a lot together and he was always there for me. This loss is huge. RIP my dear friend.”



You Might Also Like