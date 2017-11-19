Demi Lovato Brings Transgender Virginia Lawmaker Danica Roem to ‘American Music Awards’ – WATCH

Demi Lovato, who is performing her song “Sorry Not Sorry” at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, brought transgender Virginia lawmaker-elect Danica Roem as her date.

Roem defeated uber-homophobe Delegate Bob Marshall in November. Marshall was the author of the state’s heinous transphobic bathroom bill.

AMAS: .@ddlovato and Danica Roem both look STUNNING tonight. I can tell this performance is going to INSPIRE! ✨✨✨ #DEMIxAMAs pic.twitter.com/M4GymENxNB — Demi Lovato News (@ddlovatoffnews) November 20, 2017

Writes GLAAD:

Roem joined Lovato as part of the Together movement, GLAAD’s campaign calling on all marginalized communities to stand together, represented by the ampersand pin. The two will be speaking out on the red carpet about LGBTQ equality and calling for Americans to stand united against discrimination. During the AMAs, Lovato will perform “Sorry Not Sorry,” the lead single off of her recent album Tell Me You Love Me. Her documentary “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” premiered last month on YouTube.

“Demi Lovato and Danica Roem are two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Danica Roem is a trailblazer whose win in Virginia showcased both how young people and marginalized communities can impact voting results and how every American deserves an opportunity to work hard and achieve their dreams. Demi Lovato continues her legacy of raising the bar for entertaining audiences around the world and for spotlighting social issues that need the most attention.”