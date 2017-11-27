Towleroad

Trump Makes Racist ‘Pocahontas’ Joke About Elizabeth Warren to Navajo WWII Veterans: WATCH

by Andy Towle
November 27, 2017 | 3:39pm

Donald Trump made a racist “Pocahontas” joke about Rep. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) while speaking to Navajo World War II veterans at the White House today. He was also standing in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, who signed the Indian Removal Act.

Said Trump:

“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what? I like YOU. Because you are special.”

Mocking Warren’s claimed Native American Heritage is one of Trump’s favorite pastimes.

Watch:

Warren responded:



