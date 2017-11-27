Trump Wants ‘Fake News Trophy’ Awarded to Network with Worst Coverage of ‘Your Favorite President (Me)’

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
November 27, 2017 | 10:09am

Donald Trump launched his week back from the golf course with a fresh attack on the legitimate news media, tweeting that he wants to award a “fake news trophy” to the network that delivers the most “distorted” coverage of “your favorite President (me).”

Tweeted Trump:

“We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

Trump also tweeted that his sham tax plan is coming along fine:



