Trump Wants ‘Fake News Trophy’ Awarded to Network with Worst Coverage of ‘Your Favorite President (Me)’

Donald Trump launched his week back from the golf course with a fresh attack on the legitimate news media, tweeting that he wants to award a “fake news trophy” to the network that delivers the most “distorted” coverage of “your favorite President (me).”
Tweeted Trump:
“We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017
Trump also tweeted that his sham tax plan is coming along fine:
The Tax Cut Bill is coming along very well, great support. With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings and the pass through provision becomes simpler and really works well!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017