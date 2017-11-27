Trump Wants ‘Fake News Trophy’ Awarded to Network with Worst Coverage of ‘Your Favorite President (Me)’

Donald Trump launched his week back from the golf course with a fresh attack on the legitimate news media, tweeting that he wants to award a “fake news trophy” to the network that delivers the most “distorted” coverage of “your favorite President (me).”

Tweeted Trump:

“We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Trump also tweeted that his sham tax plan is coming along fine: