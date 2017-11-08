Seth Meyers: Trump is ‘So Unpopular, Soon It’s Just Going to Be ‘FOX & Friend’ – WATCH

Seth Meyers took viewers through yesterday’s political and other news last night, highlighting Trump’s “friendship walk” with the South Korean president, Steve Bannon’s statement that he’s “bad cop” to Trump’s “good cop”, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s lie about being a billionaire, George Clooney’s thoughts on presidential candidates, notebooks, made from animal manure, and Trump’s approval rating which has sunk to 36 percent.

Quipped Meyers: “He’s so unpopular, soon it’s just going to be FOX & Friend.”

