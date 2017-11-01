Chuck Schumer, Tonya Harding, Gay Lions, Brett Ratner, Papadopoulos, Casey Affleck, Instagram: HOT LINKS

The First Teaser from ‘Love, Simon’, a Greg Berlanti-Directed Gay Coming Out Love Story: WATCH

WHERE IS YOUR LEADERSHIP? Chuck Schumer fires back at Trump on Senate floor: “President Trump where is your leadership? The contrast between President Bush’s actions after 9/11 and President Trump’s actions this morning could not be starker.”

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS. Plea reveals more evidence that Jeff Sessions lied under oath: ‘According to numerous reports and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos’ guilty plea for making false statements to the FBI, Sessions and Trump participated in a March 2016 conversation about whether Trump should meet with Putin — a meeting in which Papadopoulos made clear he could arrange a Trump-Putin rendezvous because of his “connections.”

INSTAMEDDLING. Facebook details Russian meddling via social photo app: “Facebook detailed the extent of Russia’s election interference campaign on Instagram today during its second congressional hearing. Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch said that 120,000 posts by Russian election attackers reached 16 million Americans from October through the election, and the posts reached an additional 4 million Americans prior to October. That’s on top of the 126 million Americans reached by Russian election propaganda on Facebook.”

BRETT RATNER. Six women accuse director/producer of sexual harassment. “In interviews with the Los Angeles Times, Henstridge and five other women accused Ratner of a range of sexual harassment and misconduct that allegedly took place in private homes, on movie sets or at industry events.”

CASEY AFFLECK. Barred from Oscars over sexual harassment? “Now there is a petition circulating — with around 6,000 signatures as of writing — asking the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) not to invite Affleck back to 2018’s Oscars, which will be held on March 4. And the voices on Twitter are even louder.”

DUSTIN HOFFMAN. Actor releases statement in response to sexual harassment allegations.

JEREMY PIVEN. CBS exploring groping allegations from actress who appeared on Entourage.

ANIMAL KINGDOM. Gay lions spotted love-making in Kenya.

UTOPIA. Bjork shows off cover art for latest album.

BACKWARDS SONG OF THE DAY. “Gone Been U Since”.

FAKE APPLE STORE OF THE DAY. This NYC subway station.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. I, Tonya.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Ahmad.

