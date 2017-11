Mayor Signs Repeal of Racist New York City Dancing Ban Used to Target Integration, Hispanics, Gays

Will & Grace has a special Christmas episode coming down the chimney on December 5 and just released a preview clip of the show in which the cast goes back in time for a “gay olde Christmas.”

Wrote Megan Mullally of the clip: “this is some crazy shizz #willandgrace holiday episode #GayOldeChristmas airs December 5th #9pm@nbc in which my boobs look like they are a 46GGG, BUT I SWEAR TO GOD THEY’RE NOT 🎀”

Watch: