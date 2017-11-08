Gay Talese ‘Feels Sad’ for Kevin Spacey, Tells Accusers: ‘Jesus, Suck It Up Once in a While’

Kevin Spacey has found a friend and supporter in author and journalist Gay Talese, who spoke in the actor’s defense and told his accusers to “suck it up” in front of a room full of media and literati.

Talese appeared at the Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library last night in a conversation with New York Times owner Arthur Sulzberger where he was asked who he’d like to interview, Vanity Fair reports.

Said Talese:

“I would like to talk to Kevin Spacey…I feel so sad, and I hate that actor (Anthony Rapp) that ruined this guy’s career…So, O.K., it happened 10 years ago . . . Jesus, suck it up once in a while! I would like to ask [Spacey] how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago….You know something, all of us in this room at one time or another did something we’re ashamed of. The Dalai Lama has done something he’s ashamed of. The Dalai Lama should confess . . . put that in your magazine!”