Kenya Bans Disney Channel’s ‘Andi Mack’ For Introducing Gay Teen Character: VIDEO

by Michael Fitzgerald
November 3, 2017 | 3:45pm

Andi Mack

ANDI MACK – Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack” stars Sofia Wylie as Buffy Driscoll, Joshua Rush as Cyrus Goodman, Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Andi Mack, and Asher Angel as Jonah Beck. (Disney Channel/Photographer)

ezekiel-mutuaAuthorities in Kenya have banned a Disney Channel show because it has introduced a gay character.

In its second season, Disney’s Andi Mack, 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman comes out as gay and tells his friend he has a crush on another male character.

On Tuesday, Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua said the program has been banned for featuring “inappropriate” content, reports Standard Digital.

RELATED: Kenyan Court: Forced Anal Exams on Gay Suspects are Legal and Not Degrading — VIDEO

“When it comes to protecting children from exposure to bad content we are resolute and unapologetic,” said Mutua. “Gay content will not air in Kenya, period.”

He continued:

“The institution of family is sacrosanct. It’s the basic unit of society and it’s derived from a union between a man and a woman. Any other doctrine, teaching or information is a heresy and a travesty.”

Last year, we reported that Mutua has also banned a film about Kenya’s LGBT community, a podcast co-hosted by a lesbian actor, and a gay speed-dating event in Nairobi that didn’t actually exist. He also said that Netflix is a threat to Kenya’s “moral values and national security.”

Watch the hugely damaging, controversial, disgusting and remarkably sweet coming out scene below.



