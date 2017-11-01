Towleroad

‘Sex and the City’ Actor Says He Became a ‘Piece of Meat’ for Hollywood Execs After Appearing on Show

by Andy Towle
November 1, 2017 | 10:35am

Actor Gilles Marini, who played Samantha’s neighbor Dante on Sex and the City for two seasons, says that after his appearance on the HBO show he “became a piece of meat for many executives in Hollywood.”

Without offering any specifics about the “unwanted sexual advances,” Marini told People: “I didn’t have to talk about it because I told them to their face that this is not going to fly, this is not who I am. … If this job entails me bending over, it’s not going to work for me.”

Marini also talked about the difficulty for men to come forward because it’s emasculating: “I didn’t see many men use the hashtag #MeToo. And the reason is because it’s a stigma, it’s a shame, you lose your manhood. When a young man is affected by being raped, or sexually harassed, or touched … you will never hear [about it] — but those people exist.”

Marini also denounced Harvey Weinstein’s trip to sexual addiction rehab, saying the only place Weinstein needs to go is jail.

More at People



