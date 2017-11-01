‘Sex and the City’ Actor Says He Became a ‘Piece of Meat’ for Hollywood Execs After Appearing on Show

Actor Gilles Marini, who played Samantha’s neighbor Dante on Sex and the City for two seasons, says that after his appearance on the HBO show he “became a piece of meat for many executives in Hollywood.”

Without offering any specifics about the “unwanted sexual advances,” Marini told People: “I didn’t have to talk about it because I told them to their face that this is not going to fly, this is not who I am. … If this job entails me bending over, it’s not going to work for me.”

Marini also talked about the difficulty for men to come forward because it’s emasculating: “I didn’t see many men use the hashtag #MeToo. And the reason is because it’s a stigma, it’s a shame, you lose your manhood. When a young man is affected by being raped, or sexually harassed, or touched … you will never hear [about it] — but those people exist.”

Marini also denounced Harvey Weinstein’s trip to sexual addiction rehab, saying the only place Weinstein needs to go is jail.

More at People…