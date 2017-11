Randy Rainbow is treating his Trump fatigue with a stroll down memory lane into the “Good Old Days” of manageable scandals, like Watergate, Iran Contra pardons and presidential hard-ons, Obama’s badly-colored suits, Anita Bryant, Hurricane Katrina, Anthony Weiner, Kim Davis, Dan Quayle’ misspellings, John F. Kennedy’s affairs, Rick Santorum, Saddam Hussein, Monica’s stain, or any scandal that doesn’t require a xanax and a stiff cup of (vodka) tea.

“Even Mel Gibson seems charming again.”

Watch: