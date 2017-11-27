Trudeau Govt. to Pay $100 Million to Canadians Whose Careers Were Destroyed by Homosexuality Convictions

The Shawl: An Animated, True, Love Story With An Assist By Stevie Nicks

The Trudeau government will pay more than $100 million to Canadians convicted for “gross indecency” or forced from military careers due to their sexual orientation.

CBC News reports:

The money will be paid out as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement to employees who were investigated, sanctioned and sometimes fired as part of the so-called gay purge.

An agreement in principle in the court action emerged Friday, just days before the government delivers a sweeping apology for discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

Details of the agreement must still be worked out by the parties and approved by the Federal Court, but it’s expected that several thousand people will be eligible for the financial compensation.

As we reported last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a public apology to those convicted gay men in the House of Commons tomorrow.