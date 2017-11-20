Justin Trudeau: Government Will Formally Apologize to Gay Canadians on November 28

Pink’s Acrobatic ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Ballet on the Side of the JW Marriott is a Must-See AMAs Moment: WATCH

The Canadian government will apologize to gay men and women convicted for “gross indecency” and those forced out of the military for their sexual orientation in a formal statement on November 28, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday.

On November 28, the Government will offer a formal apology to LGBTQ2 Canadians in the House – for the persecution & injustices they have suffered, and to advance together on the path to equality & inclusion. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 19, 2017

The Canadian Press reports:

Trudeau promised to issue the apology more than a year ago after Egale Canada, a group that advocates for the rights of sexual minorities, released a report on the matter and made a number of recommendations including that a formal apology be issued.

The government has been consulting with Egale and others to determine the best way to approach the apology.

A spokeswoman for Egale said on Sunday that having a date is “exciting.”

“We think it’s long overdue,” said Jennifer Boyce.

Canada is also facing a class action suit from more than 2,000 people who say they were persecuted by the federal government for their sexual orientation. Negotiations to settle that suit are underway.