Towleroad

BREAKING: A Growing Number of Men are Identifying as ‘Mostly Straight’ Over ‘Bisexual’

Justin Trudeau: Government Will Formally Apologize to Gay Canadians on November 28

by Andy Towle
November 20, 2017 | 7:41am

The Canadian government will apologize to gay men and women convicted for “gross indecency” and those forced out of the military for their sexual orientation in a formal statement on November 28, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday.

The Canadian Press reports:

Trudeau promised to issue the apology more than a year ago after Egale Canada, a group that advocates for the rights of sexual minorities, released a report on the matter and made a number of recommendations including that a formal apology be issued.

The government has been consulting with Egale and others to determine the best way to approach the apology.

A spokeswoman for Egale said on Sunday that having a date is “exciting.”

“We think it’s long overdue,” said Jennifer Boyce.

Canada is also facing a class action suit from more than 2,000 people who say they were persecuted by the federal government for their sexual orientation. Negotiations to settle that suit are underway.



You Might Also Like