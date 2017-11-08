Bigoted Kentucky County Clerk Kim Davis Will Seek Re-election in 2018

Shirtless Firefighters, Koalas, and Rescue Puppies Come Together in a Calendar to Save 2018: WATCH

Kim Davis, the Rowan County Clerk who became the poster child for the religious right when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the 2015 SCOTUS ruling, will seek re-election in 2018.

Reuters reports:

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis will run to retain her seat in 2018 despite suggestions from some people that she run for a higher local or statewide political position, said Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel.

Staver’s organization represented Davis in the resulting lawsuit filed by four couples against her.

“She’s not interested in any other office,” Staver said.

Staver recently took Davis on an anti-gay dog and pony show to Romania, where homophobes are looking to pass a referendum banning same-sex marriage in the coming months.