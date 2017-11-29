Homocon WH Reporter Lucian Wintrich Arrested After Assaulting Protester at ‘It’s Ok to Be White’ Speech – WATCH

Gay U.S. Couple Held in Thailand for Exposing Butts at Sacred Temple for Instagram Photo

Twinks4Trump’s Lucian Wintrich, a gay, conservative, White House-credentialed reporter for the website Gateway Pundit, was arrested after assaulting a woman at a speech he was giving at UConn titled “It’s Ok to Be White”.

The Washington Post reports:

The speech, sponsored by the campus College Republicans and attended by about 350 people, had been largely drowned out by protesters shouting “Go home, Nazis,” “Black lives matter” and “F‑‑‑ you,” according to the Daily Campus, the student newspaper.

Video of the incident showed several young people approaching the lectern behind which Wintrich was standing. According to the Hartford Courant, which covered the event, they began “yelling at Wintrich.” A woman then took from the lectern a sheaf of papers, apparently the text of Wintrich’s speech, and walked away with them. Wintrich pursued her and grabbed her in an apparent effort to retrieve the papers.

At that point, others intervened and appeared to be trying to pull him off the woman, the video showed, and a brief melee broke out. Police took Wintrich out of the room, the Courant reported.

Wintrich was reportedly charged with breach of peace and released on $1,000 bail.