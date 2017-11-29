Matt Lauer Fired by NBC News for Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Marine Alleges He Was Forced to Watch Gay Porn As Part of Punishment for Failing Test

Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC News over inappropriate sexual conduct in the workplace. The announcement was made by TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

NBC News Chair Andrew Lack made the announcement in this memo to employees:

Dear Colleagues,

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.

Andy

Lauer’s firing prompted a tweet from Donald Trump, who has yet to suffer any consequences for the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.

Tweeted Trump: “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”