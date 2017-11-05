Robert Mueller May Be Indicting Michael Flynn and His Son Next

SNL’s Michael Che Rips Trump Over Indictments: ‘Answer Our Questions Like the Public Servant You Are’ – WATCH

Robert Mueller has enough evidence to bring indictments against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Michael Flynn Jr., NBC News reports:

Mueller is applying renewed pressure on Flynn following his indictment of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, three sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn’s lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts, according to three sources familiar with the investigation.

Mueller’s team is also examining whether Flynn attempted to orchestrate the removal of a chief rival of Turkish President Recep Erdogan from the U.S. to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars, two officials said.

Flynn Jr., who worked with his father, could be indicted separately, but investigators are using the potential charges to get Flynn Sr. to cooperate further.