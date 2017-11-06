John Oliver: ‘Is Trump Smart Enough to Be Evil?’ – WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. Indicated Sanctions Might Be Reviewed if Trump Was Elected, Russian Lawyer Says

On last night’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver caught up on the indictments of Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, and wonders how Trump could not have known what a shady character Manafort is.

Said Oliver:

“While Manafort may have been gone before the election, Gates, his partner, who prosecutors say had 55 bank accounts – he helped run the inaugural committee and has been a frequent visitor to the White House, so again, the question here is, did Trump know all of this and not care? Or, did he know none of it because he’s incompetent. In other words, is Trump smart enough to be evil?”

Watch the clip above.

Oliver later moved on to George Papadopoulos in the second half of the segment: