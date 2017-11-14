Penelope Cruz’s Donatella Features in New ‘American Crime Story: Versace’ Teaser: WATCH

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull Speaks on Marriage Survey Results: ‘They Voted Yes for Love’ – WATCH

Penelope Cruz’s Donatella Versace (with Edgar Ramirez’s Gianni) features in a new teaser for FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

The show, which also stars Darren Criss and Ricky Martin, premieres in January.

And Deadline reports:

FX+ subscribers will have early access to the first episode... It will be available beginning Friday, January 12, 2018, five days before the series’ official premiere on FX. The second installment of the award-winning limited series will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT.

Watch the new teaser: