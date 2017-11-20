Pink’s Acrobatic ‘Beautiful Trauma’ Ballet on the Side of the JW Marriott is a Must-See AMAs Moment: WATCH

Justin Trudeau: Government Will Formally Apologize to Gay Canadians on November 28

Pink had a high-flying night at the American Music Awards on Sunday night where she performed her track “Beautiful Trauma” in an acrobatic ballet on the side of the JW Marriott hotel.

The performance, in which the singer and her dancers were suspended from ropes, created the gorgeous illusion when viewed from below that they were dancing, weightless, on some sort of futuristic grid.

It came a few numbers after a stunning opening rendition of “Everybody Hurts” by Pink and Kelly Clarkson in honor of first responders.

Later, Clarkson showed off her pipes with her new single “Love So Soft” coupled with “Miss Independent”.

