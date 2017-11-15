Pink’s Carpool Karaoke Was Full of Drama, Dance Moves, and Hanging Upside Down: WATCH

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
November 15, 2017 | 8:04am

pink carpool karaoke

Pink joined James Corden for a blissful 11-minute car ride in the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, which ended with the two riders upside down on playground equipment.

The clip features Pink’s hits “What About Us”, “Get This Party Started”, “Beautiful Trauma”, and “Raise Your Glass”

Pink also told Corden about the time Jon Bon Jovi broke her heart, opening for *NSYNC, her crush on Joey Fatone, and the first song she ever wrote.

Watch:



