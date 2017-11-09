Portia De Rossi: Steven Seagal Exposed Himself to Me in His Office

Actress Portia De Rossi says Steven Seagal sexually harassed her at an audition for one of his movies, and her agent didn’t care.

Tweeted De Rossi: “My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'”

De Rossi’s wife, Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted: “I’m proud of my wife.”

Seagal has not responded.