Towleroad

BREAKING: Bodyguard Testifies That Trump Was Offered ‘Five Women’ by Russia ‘Miss Universe’ Participant

Portia De Rossi: Steven Seagal Exposed Himself to Me in His Office

by Andy Towle
November 9, 2017 | 11:18am

Portia De Rossi

Actress Portia De Rossi says Steven Seagal sexually harassed her at an audition for one of his movies, and her agent didn’t care.

Tweeted De Rossi: “My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'”

De Rossi’s wife, Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted: “I’m proud of my wife.”

Seagal has not responded.



You Might Also Like