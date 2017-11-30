Roy Moore Says LGBT Community Made Up Sexual Assault Allegations to Keep Him Out of Washington: WATCH

Roy Moore told a congregation at Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Alabama Wednesday night that the LGBT community and other “liberal” entities made up the sexual assault allegations against him to keep him out of office in Washington D.C.

Moore called it a “conspiracy” and called the claims “false and malicious.”

Roy Moore names quite explicitly the “THEY” behind the “malicious” attacks against him. (At a church in Theodore, AL) pic.twitter.com/mccnDyfcK7 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 30, 2017

Said Moore:

“When I say they who are ‘they?’ They’re liberals. They don’t hold conservative values. They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture. They are socialists who want to change our way of life and put man above God and the government is our God. They’re the Washington establishment…who don’t want to lose their power.”

Buzzfeed News notes:

Despite the allegations, which have come from at least eight women, recent polls have shown Moore pulling ahead of his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, going into the Dec. 12 special election to fill Alabama’s open Senate seat. The embattled GOP candidate has also earned the support of President Donald Trump, who came to Moore’s defense when asked about the sexual misconduct allegations.

“He denies it. Look, he denies it,” Trump told reporters last week. “He says it didn’t happen.”