U.S. Senate Passes Resolution Calling for End to Persecution of Gay Men in Chechnya

The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution similar to a bipartisan resolution passed by the House last June condemning the persecution of gay men in Chechnya.

NBC News reports:

“The Senate condemns the violence and persecution in Chechnya and calls on Chechen officials to immediately cease the abduction, detention, and torture of individuals on the basis of their actual or suspected sexual orientation, and hold accountable all those involved in perpetrating such abuses,” the resolution states.

The resolution also calls on Russia “to protect the human rights of all its citizens, condemn the violence and persecution, investigate the allegations in Chechnya, and hold accountable all those involved in perpetrating such abuses.”

The resolution was introduced by Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Ed Markey (D-MA).