Senate Democrats Demand Jeff Sessions Restore Protections for Transgender People Under Title VII

Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a policy that protected transgender people under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Senate Democrats sent Sessions a letter on Thursday demanding that the policy be restored.

The Hill reports:

In a letter to Sessions dated Nov. 2 and signed by 44 Democratic and independent senators, the lawmakers write that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition against sex discrimination applies to gender identity and that Sessions’ actions have put some of “the most vulnerable Americans” at risk of discrimination.

“Actions that roll back the rights of LGBTQ Americans are not consistent with the values of equality and dignity or with Congress’s goals in passing the Civil Rights Act,” the letter reads.

…In the letter to Sessions, the senators write that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as several federal courts, have repeatedly affirmed that Title VII does encompass gender identity.

“By reversing the Department’s enforcement of Title VII on behalf of transgender people, you are sending a signal that DOJ will now condone and defend those who discriminate on the basis of an individual’s gender identity or history of gender transition,” the letter reads.

Read the letter HERE.